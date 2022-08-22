Sarah Hyland And Longtime Fiancé Wells Adams Tie The Knot In California: Report

Much loved couple Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams have embarked on a new chapter of their lives. Hyland, who became a household name after starring in the hit sitcom Modern Family, is believed to have said 'I do' to Reality TV host Wells Adams in an intimate wedding ceremony in California. Reportedly, the lavish wedding was attended by Sarah's Modern Family co-stars.

Sarah Hyland gets married to Wells Adams

As Page Six reports, after staying engaged for more than three years, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams finally exchanged vows on Saturday on a vineyard north of Santa Barbara, California. The couple's union was witnessed by Sarah's Modern Family colleagues including Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his spouse, Justin Mikita, Nolan Gould, and Julie Bowen. Vergara also brought her 30-year-old son, Manolo Gonzalez along with her for the wedding function.

For the unversed, Hyland began dating the Bachelor in Paradise bartender, Adams in October 2017. Two years later, the latter proposed to Hyland in 2019 and the couple were panning for their wedding for quite a long time. However, they had to postpone it multiple times due to restrictions amid the COVID 19 pandemic.

On the occasion of New Year 2022, Hyland took to social media and shared glimpses of her celebration with Adams while announcing their wedding. Sarah shared images from their New Year photoshoot. As the Modern Family star posted the pictures, she captioned it something that any Friends fan would immediately understand she wrote, "2022: The one where they finally get married."

Wells Adams wishes Sarah Hyland on birthday

Meanwhile, reality TV host Wells Adams took to his Instagram handle in November 2021 to extend wishes to his lady love. Calling Hyland his 'beautiful bride-to-be', Adams poured love on her birthday. He posted some of his 'favourite portraits' of the actor and praised her 'natural elegance' in the caption.

He wrote, "Happy birthday to my beautiful bride-to-be. So often I’m in awe of your natural elegance that I have to capture it. Here are some of my favourite portraits that I’ve taken of you, my love. These are all pictures from epic adventures, and I just have to say…get ready for another one 😏. I love you plus one anything you say. Happy birthday, baby!"

Image: Instagram/@wellsadams