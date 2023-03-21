Sarah Snook Debuts Baby Bump At Succession Season 4 Premiere

Sarah Snook surprised her fans at the Succession season 4 premiere in New York City on Monday (March 20), when the actress revealed her pregnancy by debuting her baby bump at the event. Snook arrived at the premiere dressed in an all black ensemble, which she paired with a silver cape. The outfit highlighted her very evident baby bump. She was joined by her husband Dave Lawson at the event, who was dressed in a classic black suit and a white button-up.

Confirming the news to Entertainment Tonight, the actress said “It’s exciting. I feel great.” Snook added she's "at 32 weeks," which means she has "like two months” left. She also revealed that she was expecting a child while the upcoming season of Succession was being filmed. The 35-year-old actress said, "I mean, you couldn't really tell. Because it's not super big, at least at the moment."

The pregnancy news came two years after Snook got married to comedian Dave Lawson in an intimate ceremony in February 2021.

More about Succession

On the work front, Sarah Snook is currently starring in the television show Succession. Its fourth and final season will be released on March 26. Snook who appears in the popular comedy-drama with Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfadyen, and Brian Cox, portrays the role of Shiv Roy.

Succession stars Cox as the family patriarch Logan Roy and Snook as his only daughter. Strong and Culkin play her on-screen brothers Kendall and Roman, and the show follows a wealthy family's warring siblings as they compete to inherit a multibillion-dollar business from their ailing father.

The fourth season is expected to focus on the aftermath of the Roy siblings' failed coup and their father's offer to sell Waystar RoyCo to tech tycoon Lukas Matsson, played by Alexander Skarsgard.