Saroj Khan Was Cremated With Her Own Money, Reveals Daughter Sukaina Nagpal

Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away in the wee hours of July 3 in Mumbai, leaving the entire film fraternity in a state of shock and gloom. She died at the age of 71 and the cause of her death was ruled a cardiac arrest. In an interview with a daily, her daughter Sukaina Nagpal revealed that Saroj was cremated with her own money.

Saroj Khan's daughter revealed that they had to pay the cemetery after her funeral but both she and her husband forgot to keep the money. She said that neither the car nor the driver was close by. Sukaina then checked her purse and found some money in it. She revealed that Saroj Khan gave her the money for some work before the lockdown.

Sukaina said that Saroj Khan was so self-sufficient that she ended up giving money for her own coffin before she passed away. Sharing an incident, Sukaina said that Saroj always brought fruits whenever she came home. She added that once Saroj went to get some fruits by herself and was charged more than its worth.

One day Sukaina asked the driver where she gets the fruits from. In reply, the driver revealed that the veteran choreographer never bargained with the seller. When Sukaina asked her about the same, Saroj Khan said that he is ''poor and has a family to run''. She further questioned who will rob her if he won't.

Choreographer Saroj Khan was a part of the Bollywood industry for over four decades. She began her career at the age of 10 and was also the brand ambassador for Cine Dancers Association. Throughout her career, she has choreographed over 2,000 songs and has worked with popular actors like Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and more.

Saroj Khan was earlier admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in Mumbai last month after she complained of breathing issues. Post her hospitalisation, a mandatory COVID-19 test was done on her. On June 24, a source told news agency PTI, “She is fine now and recovering. She had breathing issues and was taken to hospital for that. Her COVID test was done which turned out negative. She doesn’t have any symptoms. She is likely to be discharged in a day or two.” She passed away at the age of 71. Her last rites were performed on July 3 in Malad.

