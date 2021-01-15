'Saved By The Bell' Star Dustin Diamond Diagnosed With Cancer; Read Details

Dustin Diamond is known for playing Samuel Screech Powers in the hit sitcom named Saved by the Bell. Recently, he has been diagnosed with cancer. The type of cancer the actor is facing has not been disclosed yet. Diamond's representative Roger Paul confirmed his diagnosis to USA TODAY.

Also read: Dustin Diamond Aka 'Screech' Admitted To Hospital With Possible Cancer: Report

Dustin Diamond's cancer diagnosis

According to Entertainment Weekly, Dustin is undergoing treatment at a Florida hospital. He had been admitted on January 9. On January 14, Roger said, “We are still doing more tests. Once we know, we will have an idea of how to approach it. Right now it is a very serious situation. I’m asking everyone for thoughts and prayers."

Later, Dustin’s Facebook page confirmed the news and the statement said, "At this time we can confirm that Dustin does have cancer. We ask everyone to respect Dustin’s privacy during this difficult time. All positivity and prayers are appreciated."

His representative also told Entertainment Weekly, “He’s undergoing chemo so he will be there at least another week and then we will figure out when he gets to come home. By next week, we’ll have a much better understanding of the severity of his condition and what treatments he will need so that he’s comfortable.”

Also read: Ron Rivera's Unconventional Diet To Defeat Cancer Included 'Tacos, Pancakes And Root Beer'

Dustin Diamond's health condition

The representative further said, "He was fading in and out, feeling sleepy and tired. On top of all this he also has shingles, so he’s been in a lot of pain.” TMZ reported that Dustin had been suffering from pain before he was taken to the hospital. A report from TMZ says, “all over his body and a general sense of unease”

Also read: Ben Stokes' Father Ged Passes Away At 65 After A Year-long Battle With Brain Cancer

More about Dustin Diamond

Dustin began acting as a child artist. He became known for playing Samuel Screech in Saved by the Bell. He played for close to thirteen years. In 2006, he directed and released his sex tape, Screeched – Saved by the Smell. In 2015, he was found guilty of two misdemeanours that were carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct with a concealed weapon which was in connection with a stabbing during a brawl. He was sentenced to 120 days in prison and 15 months of probation and released from prison in April 2016 a month early, for helping with prison cleanup work.

Also read: 'MasterChef Junior' Ben Watkins Dies After A Year-and-half Long Battle Against Cancer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.