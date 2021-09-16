Scarlett Johansson Disney Lawsuit: Jamie Lee Curtis Strongly Supports 'Black Widow' Star

Amidst the ongoing buzz around the controversy heating up between Disney and Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit, Jamie Lee Curtis recently shared her opinion on it. She backed Johansson decision to file a lawsuit against Disney and praised her for standing up against the breach of contract. Scarlett Johansson filed a lawsuit against Disney for breaching the contract for intentionally interfering in it and demanded a jury trial.

According to the reports by Time.com, Jamie Lee Curtis fiercely backed Scarlett Johansson for her lawsuit against Disney. "I recently watched her own the screen as the Black Widow, who exacts revenge on a powerful figure who manipulates (emphasis on man) women to fight for him," Curtis stated. She further hailed Johansson’s decision and added how the actor would have to face substantial loss in pay, she stated, "And then I saw her brilliant response to a real-life manipulation (same emphasis), when she filed a breach-of-­contract lawsuit against the studio, alleging its decision to release the film simultaneously in theatres and on streaming cost her substantial loss in pay."

Furthermore, Jamie Lee Curtis wrote about how Scarlett Johansson was a fierce mother, she stated, “Whether as an assassin with a conscience, an actor with an emotional center or, having just given birth to her second child, a fierce mother, the message is clear: Don’t f**k with this mama bear.”

Scarlett Johansson filed a lawsuit against Disney and she claimed that they violated the contract by releasing Black Widow on Disney+ on July 9, 2021, the same day it was released in theatres.

Walt Disney Company spokesperson said in a statement to ET, “There is no merit whatsoever to this filing. The lawsuit is especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Disney has fully complied with Johansson's contract and furthermore, the release of Black Widow on Disney+ with Premier Access has significantly enhanced her ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $20M she has received to date." Later on, even Disney filed a motion to move the lawsuit to private arbitration. Click here to know more about Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit against Disney.

Image: AP