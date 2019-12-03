Scarlett Johansson Says She Did Not Want Black Widow To Be An Origin Film

Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films and their superheroes have a cult following globally, one of them being the Black Widow. She is among the original six Avengers. Scarlett Johansson portrayed the character of Black Widow in the MCU. A solo movie of the character is set to be coming soon. Meanwhile, Scarlett talked about the film. Read to know more.

Also Read | Leaked Black Widow Photos Hint At Major 'Avengers: Endgame' Superhero Return

Scarlett Johansson on Black Widow

In an interview to a leading daily, Scarlett Johansson shed some light on what to expect from the film. She said that she did not want it to be an origin story. She stated that she did not want it to be an espionage story. She did not want it to feel superficial at all. Scarlett only wanted to do it if it actually fit where she was with that character. She had spent such a long time peeling those layers away and felt that unless they got to something deep, then there was no reason to make it.

Talking ahead Scarlett Johansson mentioned that because she did her job in Endgame, and actually felt satisfied with that. She would have been happy to let that be it. So there had to be a reason to do it other than just to milk something.

Also Read | Upcoming Marvel Phase 4 Film 'Black Widow' To Release In India Before Global Premiere

Scarlett revealed that Black Widow talks about a lot of tough stuff. It deals with a lot of trauma and pain. She mentioned that the movie will deal with self-doubt and insecurity and shame and disappointment and regret and all that stuff too. It has many different things; it is not just that. But there is a lot of deep stuff and she thinks that drives the film.

Black Widow

Also Read | Scarlett Johansson Talks About Black Widow On Jimmy Fallon's Show

After the death of the character in Avengers: Endgame, the movie is said to be a prequel that takes place after Captian America: The Winter Soldier or Civil War. Along with Scarlett Johansson, the movie stars David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, and Rachel Weisz. The film is set to release on April 30, 2020, in India. Recently a teaser trailer of the film was released. See it below.

Teaser Trailer

Also Read | 'Black Widow' A Big Action Film With Heart: Florence Pugh

"I’m done running from my past." Watch the new teaser trailer for Marvel Studios’ #BlackWidow. In theaters May 1, 2020. pic.twitter.com/Q1BxUz63Dk — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 3, 2019

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.