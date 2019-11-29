Leaked Black Widow Photos Hint At Major 'Avengers: Endgame' Superhero Return

As the trailer release date of Marvel’s Black Widow approaches, the movie and the lead actor Scarlett Johansson are seen making the headlines. Scarlett Johansson, who is most known for her movies like Vicky Cristina Barcelona, Her, Lucy, and Ghost in the Shell, will be seen reprising her Marvel character Black Widow. Recently, the actor and her upcoming movie were making the news as a series of photos from the film, that hinted the appearance of a leading Marvel actor, were leaked. Read more to know about this mysterious character that will be featured in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

READ | Scarlett Johansson Takes Her Words Back On The LGBTQ+ Row From Last Year

Black Widow photos leaked

It has been reported that a set of leaked photos from Black Widow hinted that an Avengers: Endgame character will appear in the superhero action flick. It has been said that the Dolittle actor Robert Downey Jr. will be seen in the movie. The fact that the two actors' characters died in the last movie of Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe makes it intriguing for the fans of the franchise.

READ | Scarlett Johansson Movies That Fans Have Loved Through Her Career

Scarlett’s Black Widow died in order to obtain the Soul stone, whereas Robert’s Tony Stark died after he snapped his fingers, wearing the Infinity gauntlet, in order to wipe out the forces of the antagonist. Robert Downey Jr. leaving the MCU had left the fans heartbroken, but it is being said that he might make an appearance in the MCU again, and this is getting the fans all hyped up about the upcoming movie. It might be some other character too. There are a lot of theories out there on the internet by the fans about the movie, but it has been reported that the film will pick up the story from where Captain America: Civil War had left, and may show Agent Romanoff on the run, and how she is forced to deal with her dark past.

READ | Was Hyper-sexualized Early In My Career: Scarlett Johansson

READ | 'Black Widow' A Big Action Film With Heart: Florence Pugh





Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.