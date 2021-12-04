Scarlett Johansson Will Not Star Opposite Chris Evans In Ghosted, Ana De Armas To Step In

The reunion of Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans after Avengers was talked about highly after the news of the film Ghosted came out. However, fans of the duo will have to wait longer to see them on screen again. The Black Widow star will no longer be a part of the romantic film, as per the latest reports.

Scarlett reportedly could not do the film due to scheduling issues. It will be Ana de Armas, who will step into her shoes. It will still be a reunion, nonetheless, since Chris and Ana worked together in the movie Knives Out and the upcoming The Gray Man.

Here's all about the casting of the Apple Original Film:

Ana de Armas to star opposite Chris Evans in Ghosted, Scarlett Johansson bows out

Ghosted, as per a report on Deadline, was expected to go on floors in February, which made it tough for Scarlett Johansson to commit to the project. That's the reason why Anade Armas will enact the role of the female lead opposite Chris Evans. Not just that, she will also serve as an executive producer on the venture while Chris Evans serves as a producer.

Ana de Armas made headlines for her role in the Daniel Craig-starrer James Bond film No Time to Die earlier this year.

She was one of the producers David Ellison, who played a major role in bringing Ana de Armas on board.

The film, Ghosted, is being billed as a romantic action-adventure which is being directed by Dexter Fletcher. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernic, the writers of the film, are also the producers of the film, along with Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, who bought the script from the duo.

Before Ghosted, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas will feature in the movie The Gray Man. The film is being directed by Avengers fame Anthony and Joe Russo. The movie also stars Ryan Gosling, Jessica Henwick, Julia Butters, Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, and Dhanush. It will be streamed on Netflix and is set to be the most expensive film backed by the streaming platform.