Scenes From The Movie Marvel Phase 3 That Proved Thor Was Worthy

Thor has super-strength and is practically an invincible Marvel character. He also has the powers to control the weather and channel electric energy. And if that is not enough, Thor also carries a hammer that is so powerful it has a dedicated name to it – Mjolnir. The MCU fans are so used to seeing this heroic version of Thor that they have almost forgotten his dim-witted past self. He has made many appearances and many critical scenes before becoming a wise, humble, and heroic king. Over the years, the God of Thunder has gone from the most forgotten heroes to becoming one of the most followed heroic characters. Having said that, here is a look at the times that proved Thor was worthy in his MCU journey.

The life-changing banishment

Thor’s first major step towards his MCU future came after his disobedience with Odin which was after he attacked the Frost Giants that broke the centuries-old peace treaty between Jotunheim and Asgard. After Odin rescues him along with the allies and brings him back to Asgard, a screaming match takes place between father and son resulting in a verbal altercation between the two sides. A furious Odin decides to punish his future heir to the throne as he banishes him from the planet and takes away all of his superpowers. It was this incident that brings him to Earth, to the Avengers, and makes him worthy.

Worthy at last

After having spent an entire film trapped in New Mexico without any superpowers and zero ability to wield his trusty Mjolnir, Thor is confronted the Destroyer, which was Asgard's giant deadly sentient suit of armour, which had been controlled by Loki. That was the moment where he finally proved his worth after he sacrificed himself to save his friends and encouraged his brother to kill him instead of them. Unfortunately, Loki does just that as the God of Thunder is put into an apparently lifeless form after he's attacked by the Destroyer. However, by proving his worth, he managed to summon his mighty hammer, at last, retaining his life and his powers. This was the exact moment he became the hero we now know. From that point on, his worthiness has never been in question.

Not the God of hammers

The audience wasn’t aware of what Thor was truly capable of up until Ragnarok came out. His true worthy status was first seen in this film as Thor was not just knocking down people with his hammer in this movie. This was the Thor that fans had been waiting for. It was a shocking moment when Hela effortlessly crushed his hammer with her bare hands. But this didn't stop the God of Thunder from proving his abilities and superpowers and as he overloaded with lightning and threw away Hela without Mjolnir.

Image credits: Instagram | Thor movie

