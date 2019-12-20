MCU And DCEU: Nine Most Anticipated Superhero Movies Lined Up For Release In 2022

The superhero genre is widely popular in Hollywood. The last two decades witnessed a lot of superhero movies, and fans of the genre are very excited as the coming years will bring several superhero movies with their advent. The year 2022 will especially be a great time for the fans of the superhero genre. Here's all you need to know about the movies that are set to release in the year 2022.

2022 will bring 9 Superhero movies

It has been reported that 2022 is fully packed with superhero movies. A total of nine movies have been lined up and are set to release in the year, making it a year with the maximum superhero movies. Among the officially announced superhero movies is the recently released Shazam 2, which is set to release in the month of April. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel, a Black Panther movie, Aquaman 2, The Flash standalone movie, a DC Super-Pets movie, and three untitled MCU movies are set to release in the year.

The titles for the three Marvel Cinematic Universe movies have not been revealed yet but there have been some fan speculations regarding the characters that will be seen in the movies. It has also been speculated that there can be more films to join the set of 2022 movies. The movie Black Panther 2 is set to release on May 6, 2022, the film Aquaman 2 is set to release December 16, DC Super-Pets is set to release on May 20, and The Flash will be released on July 1. With so many superhero films releasing in the same year, fans will have a variety to choose from, and fans are all hyped up about it. With this 2022 is expected to be a great year for fans of the genre.

