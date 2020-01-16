'Morbius' Trailer Poses Huge Question; Are Morbius & Venom Officially Set In The MCU?

The teaser trailer of Sony's new venture Morbius came out on January 13, 2020, and it has surprised the viewers with its incredible portrayal of the vampire. The Marvel movie, Morbius stars Jared Leto who is famous for playing the character of 'Joker' in Suicide Squad. The character which is famously known as 'The Living Vampire' is making its debut on the big screen for the first time.

Sony Entertainment owns the rights over Spiderman and all the characters which are related to the web-slinging superhero. Recently, Sony's Spider-Man spinoffs have proven to be a huge success, with Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse earning an Oscar for Best Animated Feature and Venom grossing over $850 million worldwide. Now, it is time for Jared Leto's Morbius, by director Daniel Espinosa, to attract the audiences with his cool vampiric abilities.

After the release of the teaser trailer, many jests and stills from it started creating a lot of suspicions and speculations from the netizens. Fans have always wanted Venom and Morbius to have a connection with the MCU's Avengers timeline, however, no answers were provided by neither Sony or Marvel. The teaser trailer of this Marvel's Spider-Man spinoff, Morbius contained many easter eggs that connect the movie with the current Marvel Cinematic Universe. It has been raising a huge question: are Venom and Morbius officially set in the Marvel's current universe?

Also Read | Jared Leto makes the big DC to Marvel switch as 'Morbius' movie trailer releases

Three easter eggs connect 'The Living Vampire' with the official universe.

The new Sony Marvel deal

The trailer has Marvel's mentioning which clearly shows 'In Association With Marvel.' Sony was originally calling off the deal of Spider-Man from the MCU. However, a new deal has been signed between the two companies which allows Marvel to use its character in its upcoming movies. But, what is this new deal? Is it going to have Venom and Morbius in it? The question remains the same.

Spider-Man cameo

The movie has a moment where Jared Leto is shown walking on the streets. The wall on the street shows the poster of the Spider-Man. The poster is marked with the word 'Murderer.' Now, the poster is from the movie Spiderman 2, but the word 'Murderer' reminds fans of the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home where Jameson accuses Tom Holland's Spider-Man of killing Mysterio.

Also Read | Jared Leto starrer 'Morbius' trailer out, fans excited over actor's portrayal

The cameo of 'The Vulture'

Till now, everything has been making fans get suspicious of the movie's connection with the MCU. But, when Michael Keaton made entry by the end of the teaser trailer, everything started making sense. 'The Vulture' from Spider-Man: Homecoming making a cameo in the movie not only answers many questions but it also raises many. Is Vulture making his team of Sinister Six against Spider-Man? Is Morbius going to be a part of this Villainous group? The movie will answer all the questions.

Disclaimer: All the images are taken from the teaser trailer of Morbius released on January 13th.

Also Read | Morbius teaser trailer reaction: Jared Leto as the Living Vampire stuns fans

Also Read | Marvel's 'Morbius' is all set to make a bloody debut; know all about 'The Living Vampire'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.