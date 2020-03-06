'Scoob! Trailer' Will Take All The 90's Kids On A Nostalgic Ride; Watch Video

Just a few hours ago, the makers unveiled the much-awaited trailer of Scoob!. The film has been in news since its inception and now fans are going gaga with the release of the new trailer. The recently released Scoob! trailer will take fans down the memory lane as ardent fans who loved watching the animated Scooby-Doo series would thoroughly enjoy watching it.

The film is directed by Tony Cervone and shows the adventures of Scooby-Doo and his friends in an animated version. The trailer showcases Shaggy and Scooby trapped by a monster in an unknown destination. And their friends Velma, Fred and Daphne lookout for them.

Soon the trailer goes back to the past where they show how Scooby and Shaggy met at the beach. An officer comes to take Scooby as he was a stray dog and Shaggy stops the officer and claims the dog. That’s how their friendship is shown in the trailer.

The trailer also comprises of how the Mystery Inc. investigations go on a mission capture all the people for their wrong work. And not forgetting Scooby and Shaggy's fun banter while they are on a serious mission. The trailer also showcases the gang’s big mystery on unleashing the ghost dog Cerberus. Watch the trailer below.

Filled with various emotions, the film Scoob! is definitely a treat to the 90s kids. The movie’s voice cast includes Will Forte as Shaggy, Falcon, Gina Rodriguez as Velma, Zac Efron as Fred, Amanda Seyfried as Daphne, and Mark Wahlberg as Blue. The film will hit the silver screens on May 15, 2020, in India.

