Scoob!: The Latest Trailer Shows How Scooby And Shaggy's Friendship Started

The makers of Scoob! have recently uploaded the trailer for their film which throws a spotlight at how Shaggy met Scooby. The two first met each other on a beach where Shaggy was busy building sandcastles. Behind the castle was a scary orange dog and the two directly connected with each other over a sandwich. The trailer shows how the name Scooby Dooby Do came to the picture. It was a mere improv by Shaggy when a police officer asked the dog’s name. Read more to know about the latest trailer of Scoob!

Scoob! Trailer

The trailer starts with the two enjoying their plate of nachos in a theatre while they watch the nostalgic movements of how they met. The trailer also shows how they came across the group of young detectives, Velma, Daphne, and Fred who collectively formed Mystery Inc. The trailer shows how the detectives face their most difficult challenge, a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world.

Zoinks! 😮The greatest team in the history of mystery is back! #SCOOB pic.twitter.com/TlubkXzDkd — SCOOB! (@scoob) November 14, 2019



About the cast of the film

The full-length animated film Scoob! is all set to release in May 2020 and the project is lead by the Annie Award-nominee Tony Cervone. The director is also famous for his other animated films like Space Jam and Duck Dodgers. The film stars Kiersey Clemons as Dee Dee, Zac Efron as Fred, Will Forte as Scoob’s best friend Shaggy, Jason Isaacs as Dick Dastardly, Ken Jeong as Dynomutt, Tracy Morgan as Captain Caveman, Gina Rodriguez as Velma, Amanda Seyfried as Daphne, and Mark Wahlberg and Frank Welker as Scooby-Doo.

When your best friend shows you how much they love you 💗 pic.twitter.com/RLGxG9Envs — SCOOB! (@scoob) November 21, 2019

