'Scoob!' Will Debut On Digital Platforms Instead Of Releasing In Theatres In May

Scoob! is an upcoming computer-animated adventure comedy film. It is based on the Scooby-Doo franchise. Coronavirus or COVID-19 has affected several films. Now Scoob! is added to the list as the film will now directly be out on difital platform on demand skipping the theatrical release amid the pandemic. Read to know more.

Scoob! will not hit the theatres

Scoob! was initially set to release in theatres on May 15, 2020, but was delayed indefinitely following the pandemic. The distribution company, Warner Bro. Picture recently announced that the film would miss its theatrically release. It would now be hitting on digital platforms on the day of its theatrically release. In the U.S. and Canada, Scoob! will be available for rent for $19.99. It will also be available to buy for $24.99.

Warner Bros. CEO, Anna Sarnoff talked about Scoob!. She said that while they are all eager to be able to once again show their films in theatres, they are navigating new, unprecedented times which call for creative thinking and adaptability in how they distribute their content. She further stated that they know fans are eager to see Scoob! film. She said that they are delighted because they can deliver this feel-good movie for families to enjoy while they are home together.

Scoob! features the voice of Frank Welker as the titular character with Will Forte, Gina Rodriguez, Zac Efron, and Amanda Seyfried as the Scooby gang. It also has Mark Wahlberg, Jason Isaacs, Kiersey Clemons, Ken Jeong and Tracy Morgan as other classic Hanna-Barbera animated characters. It is a reboot of the Scooby-Doo film series. The film is intended to be the first instalment in a series of films.

Scoob! is directed by Tony Cervone from a screenplay by Adam Sztykiel, Jack Donaldson, Derek Elliott, and Matt Lieberman. Scooby and the gang face their most challenging mystery ever. It is a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this “dogpocalypse,” the gang discovers that Scooby has an epic destiny greater than anyone imagined.

