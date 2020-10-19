Where Was Scream Filmed? Check Out The Neve Campbell-starrer Scream Filming Locations

Scream is a popular horror film. The movie franchise is currently at the filming stage of its 5th instalment. The movie Scream 5 is expected to bring back the old members including Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Courtney Cox and Marley Shelton as Sidney Prescott, Dewey Riley, Gale Weathers and Judy Hicks, from the previous four Scream movies. While Scream 5, is being shot at a studio located in Wilmington, in North Carolina, here is a list of the filming location for the original 1996 movie Scream.

Santa Rosa, California

The iconic house where the ending of the movie was filmed is located in California. The house is often called as Stu’s house in the movie, while the screenplay of the film refers to the scene shot in the house as 'Scene 118'. Here is the picture of the Scream movie house, which is situated in Santa Rosa, California.

Santa Rosa high school

According to Movies Locations portal, The Woodsboro school that is shown in the movie Scream is a fictional name. The school locations have been shot in the Santa Rosa High school. However, at the end of the film, the Sonoma Community Center is shown as the school in the movie. The Sonoma Community Center is located at 276 East Napa Street, Sonoma, to the southeast of Santa Rosa.

Sonoma Community centre

In this filming location, the murder of Principal Himbry (Henry Winkler) is shown.

Healdsburg Town Square

In the movie, the ‘Woodsboro’ town square, where the teens gather to discuss the ghost is actually is shot at the Town Square, Healdsburg, on Hwy101.

Scream is a 1996 released American slasher movie directed by Wes Craven. The screenplay was written by Kevin Williamson. Scream star cast includes popular actors like David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Matthew Lillard, Rose McGowan, Skeet Ulrich, and Drew Barrymore. The movie showcases the story of Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), who is a high school student from Woodsboro, California, the problem arises when she becomes a target for a mysterious Ghostface killer. Here is some of the main Scream cast.

David Arquette as Dewey Riley

Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott

Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers

Matthew Lillard as Stu Macher

Rose McGowan as Tatum Riley

Skeet Ulrich as Billy Loomis

Jamie Kennedy as Randy Meeks

W. Earl Brown as Kenny Jones

Joseph Whipp as Sheriff Burke

Liev Schreiber as Cotton Weary

Drew Barrymore as Casey Becker

Roger L. Jackson as the voice of Ghostface

Henry Winkler as Arthur Himbry

Frances Lee McCain as Mrs Riley

