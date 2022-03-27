Sean Penn Vows To Boycott Oscars If Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Isn't Invited

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war is currently a major global concern. It has been quite a long time that Ukraine is fighting for its land and million of Ukrainians have fled their homeland and are seeking shelter in neighbouring countries. With the war not coming to any conclusion, several Hollywood celebrities came out at the forefront and extended their support to the people of Ukraine. Amid the crisis, many celebrities are also trying to provide necessary aid to the needy by raising funds.

American film actor and director Sean Penn has always been vocal about the war and has always taken steps towards helping Ukrainian refugees as the Russian army continues to ravage the country. Recently, Sean Penn came out in support of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and stated that if the president is not invited and allowed to voice his opinion in the Oscars 2022 then he will boycott the prestigious ceremony.

Sean Penn comes out in support of Volodymyr Zelensky for his appearance at Oscars 2022

Sean Penn, the former Oscars winner, who has two statuettes of his own, recently made a bold statement that created quite a stir online. The ace filmmaker during a CNN interview show as per Just Jared threatened to smash his two Oscar statues if the 2022 event snubs Ukraine's president. Adding to this, Sean stated-

“If it turns out to be what is happening, I would encourage everyone involved, though it may be their moment, and I understand that, to celebrate their films, it is so much more importantly their moment to shine, and to protest and to boycott that Academy Awards. I myself, if it comes back to it, when I return, I will smelt mine in public”

He further continued-

“I pray that’s not what happened. I pray there have not been arrogant people who consider themselves representatives of the greater good who have decided not to check in with leadership in Ukraine. So I’m going to hope that’s not what happened, and I hope everyone walks out if it is.”

Actor Sean Penn meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Earlier Sean Penn met the president. Speaking to Anderson Cooper from CNN in his first interview since his return from Ukraine, Sean Penn opened up about his experience meeting the Ukrainian President. He mentioned that although he was 'endlessly impressed' by Zelensky, he was also 'terrified' for him and the country.

Image: AP