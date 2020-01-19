The Debate
The Debate
'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 4 To Release In Fall 2020

Hollywood News

Season 4 of 'The Handmaid's Tale' to be released this year in the fall. Shooting to begin in March and to end in August. Season 4 will have 10 episodes.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Season 4

Fans of The Handmaid's Tale will be ecstatic to know that season 4 of the show will be releasing sometime this year. Filming for season 4 starts in March this year and is expected to release sometime in the fall. With the third season ending in a cliffhanger after June Osborne saves the lives of the children of Gilead.

Season 4 to drop in the fall of 2020

During the Television Critics Association's winter press tour, Warren Littlefield, who is the executive producer of the show, said that shooting would begin in March and season 4 would drop sometime in the fall of 2020. According to sources. filming for the show is scheduled to wrap up on August 7 if everything goes according to plan.

Fans have been demanding season 4 for a long time, take a look at their eagerness below-

According to the information released by Gilead 4 Productions Inc, Season 4 has a total of10 episodes.

The Handmaid's Tale series is based on author Margaret Atwood's book of the same name that was published in 1985. The first season of the show covered the entire contents and storyline in the book. The series and novel is a dystopian novel wherein a totalitarian society subjects fertile women, called "Handmaids", into child-bearing slavery.

 

 

Published:
