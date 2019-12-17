Greta Thunberg's Documentary To Be Made By Disney's Streaming Platform, Hulu

Greta Thunberg rose to world fame back in 2018 when she skipped school to sit outside the Swedish parliament to urge leaders to take a call pon climate crisis. Since then she has received newer heights of taking her activism ahead and has also received several accolades for the same. Recently, the OTT platform Hulu announced that a documentary on the young activist is in the making.

Hulu to release a documentary on Greta Thunberg

The online streaming platform, Hulu has recently announced that they are working on an upcoming documentary. The film is based on the 16-year-old climate change activist, Greta Thunberg. The Disney owned platform has tentatively named the documentary as Greta. The documentary is slated to release next year.

The documentary will explore all aspects of the young climate crisis activist’s life and initiatives. It will be directed by Nathan Grossman. The film will be produced by Cecilia Nessen and Fredrik Heinig of B-Reel Films.

The Hulu team has reportedly been noticing Greta Thunberg ever since she rose to world fame for the first time in 2018. They have been reportedly documenting Greta work to make the world understand the urgency of climate change initiatives for the Earth. The Hulu team has been closely following Greta since the first strike till the international protests that she has been a part of.

Greta Thunberg was recently named the Person Of the Year by a leading magazine and is the youngest person to be given the title. She also addressed the UN Climate Action Summit in September 2019 in New York. Many leaders and publications across the globe have named her a next-generation leader as well.

Greta Thunberg is also one of the youngest nominees to be considered as one of the finalists for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019. She even rejected the Nordic Environmental Prize claiming that an issue as serious as climate change does not need any more awards. She has been a major figure of the global climate change movement and has been backed by prominent personalities from various fields like Michelle Obama and Leonardo DiCaprio.

