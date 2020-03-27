Selena Gomez And Bill Murray's Oddly Funny Relationship | All You Need To Know

The internet went crazy when Selena Gomez and Bill Murray walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film festival. Both of them appear to be very good friends and look like they have a lot to learn from each other. Gomez posted a photo on her Instagram and wrote a hilarious caption as well, saying that she and Bill are getting married.

Also read: Times When Selena Gomez Flew Out For A Delightful Getaway Trip; See Pics

Also read: Selena Gomez Pulls Off A New Haircut That's Inspired By 'FRIENDS'' Character Rachel Green

Selena Gomez and Bill Murray made several headlines back in 2019 at the Cannes Film festival. Both these artists starred in the movie The Dead Don't Die. Murray and co-stars Selena Gomez, Tilda Swinton, and Chloë Sevigny walked the red carpet. Their photos from Cannes left fans asking only one question: What did Bill Murray whisper in Selena Gomez’s ear?

She said that he was just saying funny things. The 27-year-old artist said that he would just lean in and be like, ‘You look great tonight.’ And then he’d look back serious and pretend as if he didn't know her or notice her. And Gomez would just sit there, trying to be poised.

Murray could not spend enough time with Gomez while filming The Dead Don’t Die. However, he said he was extremely impressed by her natural acting ability. Murray also spoke about how young girls do not have to be skinny. He said that the most attractive thing about anyone is that he/she shouldn't fret too much about their body.

Bill Murray and Selena Gomez reportedly share a great bond. The actor speaks highly of the singer. He has said that he really likes her. He paid her several compliments, saying that she’s unusually bright, kind and that she’s extremely natural. The American comedian said in an interview that he is always pleased to find some kind of pop icon who he really likes.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.