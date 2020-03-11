Selena Gomez Pulls Off A New Haircut That's Inspired By 'FRIENDS'' Character Rachel Green

Selena Gomez has made headlines with her latest music album, Rare. She was also recently seen with a different hairstyle. Fans loved her look and complimented on the same. She also said that she got inspired by someone to keep the hairstyle. Take a look at Selena Gomez's hairstyle inspiration.

Selena Gomez's hairstyle inspiration

Selena said that she got inspired by Jennifer Aniston's character on the TV show Friends. Her hairstyle was one of the iconic hairstyles in the early '90s. Jennifer Aniston played the role of Rachel Green on the TV show. The hairstyle has shaggy layers, mid-length cut and it is reportedly one of the most requested hairstyles by women.

She recently also appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show where she talked about the show FRIENDS. She said that she loves Rachel Green and she used to binge-watch FRIENDS on weekends. She also talked about her music career and said that people might think that she is not the greatest singer but she loves being creative and making music. She added that her album Rare was everything about her past relationship and things that kept her sad.

Furthermore, she also said that she used to cry after watching FRIENDS. Fans said that Selena Gomez looks really cute and adorable in the hairstyle that she pulled off. Selena Gomez's haircut is a '70s-inspired shag bang. Selene Gomez's haircut is not totally the same as FRIENDS character Rachel Green, it is a bit different from it and that is what makes Selena Gomez's haircut unique.

