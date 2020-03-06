Times When Selena Gomez Flew Out For A Delightful Getaway Trip; See Pics

Selena Gomez has been in headlines, ever since her latest album, Rare's release. The American pop-star has always mesmerised fans with her music and catchy songs. With top chartbuster hits to her name for a decade, she has entertained fans with her impeccable personality and peculiar style of music. Despite her packed schedule, she doesn't step back when it comes to taking time off and jetting off to exotic locations for a vacation.

Recently, Selena Gomez was spotted enjoying her vacation trip to Hawaii. The Lose You To Love Me singer went for mini-vacation to the land of beach with her close friends. In one of the glimpses from her vacay, she was seen posing by the sea in a white dress and a pair of cool glares.

Selena Gomez's Birthday Trip

In the recent past, the singer turned 27. On the occasion for her birthday, the Disney star took her girlfriends to Italy. According to an international daily, Selena Gomez's grandparents also joined the group for at least part of the trip. She also uploaded a few pictures from the Itay trip; take a look at Selena Gomez's photos.

Selena Gomez in New York with her girls

To reminisce the friendship and love with her best friends, Selena Gomez and her girls reunited for a night in New York. She took her Instagram to share an adorable photo booth picture of her with her girlfriends. She captioned the picture saying, "Georgia, Toronto, Texas met in NY for a quick night 😋", check out Selena Gomez Instagram.

Kenya - London - Paris

Selena Gomez took a secret trip to Kenya, London and Paris. She recently took to her Instagram and shared a few pictures from her trip. She also captioned the picture saying she wanted to share insights about her trip with her fans. According to the reports, she went on these trips for a secret project.

