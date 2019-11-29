'Don't Stand On Books': Twitterites School Selena Gomez After Her Recent Photoshoot

Selena Gomez won the hearts of many after her latest single was dropped last month. The singer has been in the news for her impeccable song tracks for quite some time now. However, currently, she is making headlines for all the unusual reasons. The singer is being termed as 'insensitive' for her latest photoshoot.

In the photoshoot, Selena Gomez is seen wearing clothes and shoes of a sports brand and standing on a pile of books. Indian Twitter users have expressed their displeasure over the campaign and Selena’s latest photograph. Many fans took to Twitter to write about how her photo is 'disrespectful towards the Indian culture'.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez Suffered Panic Attack Before Her AMAs Performance

Netizens also wrote about how books are considered to be holy in the Indian culture. They wrote that according to Indian culture, Goddess Saraswati resides in the books. Some said that she will be cursed by the Goddess for stepping on the books. Check out how Twitterati reacted to her photoshoot.

Fan reactions to Selena Gomez’s photo

In Indian culture, books (knowledge) are treated as Goddess​ Saraswati and worshiped.🙏 — Swaroop Wagh (@swaroop_wagh) November 29, 2019

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez Gets Emotional While Talking About Friendship With Swift

I think the Asian in all of us can figuratively hear our mum screaming at us for stepping on books. #alllove #justiceforthebooks — Annikyns (@Lannfernandez) November 28, 2019

Paap lagega — अविनाश खिलार 🇮🇳 (@AvinashKhilar1) November 28, 2019

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez Suffered Massive Panic Attack At AMA 2019 Performance

Don’t step on books, for Hindus books are holy object and we worship them... — Kalari Yodhha (@KYodhha) November 29, 2019

Every time I touch someone/something with my foot I feel a compulsive need to do this and the goras are confused af pic.twitter.com/J4n454B0qK — Rutuja Shinde (@HavaldarShinde) November 28, 2019

Omg she stepping on saraswathi!! 😲 https://t.co/yjEygIch8o — Karthik (@VolatileMemoryy) November 29, 2019

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez And Hailey Baldwin’s Instagram Feud, All You Need To Know

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.