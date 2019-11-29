The Debate
'Don't Stand On Books': Twitterites School Selena Gomez After Her Recent Photoshoot

Hollywood News

Selena Gomez’s latest campaign for a sports brand has irked Indian netizens, who have schooled her to not stand on books; see fan reactions and more here

Written By Drushti Sawant | Mumbai | Updated On:
selena gomez

Selena Gomez won the hearts of many after her latest single was dropped last month. The singer has been in the news for her impeccable song tracks for quite some time now. However, currently, she is making headlines for all the unusual reasons. The singer is being termed as 'insensitive' for her latest photoshoot.

In the photoshoot, Selena Gomez is seen wearing clothes and shoes of a sports brand and standing on a pile of books. Indian Twitter users have expressed their displeasure over the campaign and Selena’s latest photograph. Many fans took to Twitter to write about how her photo is 'disrespectful towards the Indian culture'.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez Suffered Panic Attack Before Her AMAs Performance

Netizens also wrote about how books are considered to be holy in the Indian culture. They wrote that according to Indian culture, Goddess Saraswati resides in the books. Some said that she will be cursed by the Goddess for stepping on the books. Check out how Twitterati reacted to her photoshoot.

Fan reactions to Selena Gomez’s photo

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez Gets Emotional While Talking About Friendship With Swift

Selena stands on books

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez Suffered Massive Panic Attack At AMA 2019 Performance

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez And Hailey Baldwin’s Instagram Feud, All You Need To Know

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
