Selena Gomez Suffered Massive Panic Attack At AMA 2019 Performance

Hollywood News

Selena Gomez: A source reveals that Selena Gomez suffered a panic attack right before she hit the stage at the AMAs to belt out her hits songs on Sunday.

Written By Danish Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
selena gomez

Selena Gomez made her red carpet return to the 2019 American Music Awards and delivered a breath-taking performance. While many enjoyed her gig, the 27-year old star did receive some online criticism for a shaky performance at the event. According to numerous sources of international media portals, Selena Gomez suffered from a panic attack right before she took the stage by storm. Reportedly, she was also hit with a wave of anxiety after she was done belting out two of her hits – Lose You to Love Me and Look at Her Now.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Also Read | Selena Gomez Thanks Fans For Supporting Her AMAs Comeback; Says 'feels Good To Be Back'

The source also added that Selena Gomez definitely had a panic attack as she looked visibly nervous. It further added that the young star has not been on the stage for a while and this was her first live TV performance in over two years and it was a very important song in the singer’s career. The source also suggested that she actually sounded better during the rehearsals. Sure, Selena Gomez took a lot of heat for this one, but there were fans who supported the singer and took time to appreciate her efforts.

Also Read | Selena Gomez Sings Off-key In Her Chorus At AMA 2019 Performance

 

Selena Gomez at the AMAs 2019 - Fans react:

It was a huge night for Selena Gomez who has endured a lot in recent time. Though the performance did not live up to the hype on her return, Selena seemed to have enjoyed the night as she danced and sang along in the audience. A source close to the singer revealed that she also had a lot of fun post her performance with friends and family.

Also Read | Selena Gomez Gives Glimpse Of New Thigh Tattoo Before Her 2019 AMA Performance

 

 

Published:
