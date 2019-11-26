Selena Gomez Suffered Massive Panic Attack At AMA 2019 Performance

Selena Gomez made her red carpet return to the 2019 American Music Awards and delivered a breath-taking performance. While many enjoyed her gig, the 27-year old star did receive some online criticism for a shaky performance at the event. According to numerous sources of international media portals, Selena Gomez suffered from a panic attack right before she took the stage by storm. Reportedly, she was also hit with a wave of anxiety after she was done belting out two of her hits – Lose You to Love Me and Look at Her Now.

The source also added that Selena Gomez definitely had a panic attack as she looked visibly nervous. It further added that the young star has not been on the stage for a while and this was her first live TV performance in over two years and it was a very important song in the singer’s career. The source also suggested that she actually sounded better during the rehearsals. Sure, Selena Gomez took a lot of heat for this one, but there were fans who supported the singer and took time to appreciate her efforts.

Selena Gomez at the AMAs 2019 - Fans react:

I don’t really stan Selena but I was at the AMAs and she wasn’t perfect but she definitely wasn’t terrible in any way. She put on a great show. She was shaky and nervous he’s but she wasn’t bad. It was still fun to watch — Maile Goldstein (@mailegoldstein) November 26, 2019

Everyone is hating on Selena Gomez ama performance and how “shaky” her voice was. I just wanna see those people singing a break up song on live television in front of millions after a 2 year break JUST SAYING — E (@erika_almanza17) November 25, 2019

selena does not deserve hate. anyone would be nervous and have their voice be shaky also she has health problems that make it a little harder. she might not be the best but i’m still proud of her — IVANNA 🇲🇽 ( •⌄• ू )✧ (@ivannapech) November 25, 2019

It was a huge night for Selena Gomez who has endured a lot in recent time. Though the performance did not live up to the hype on her return, Selena seemed to have enjoyed the night as she danced and sang along in the audience. A source close to the singer revealed that she also had a lot of fun post her performance with friends and family.

