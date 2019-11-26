Selena Gomez Suffered Panic Attack Before Her AMAs Performance

Selena Gomez reportedly suffered a panic attack moments before her performance at the American Music Awards on November 25. This was the singer's first televised performance in two years and according to sources close to her, the performance meant a lot to her. But she was ultimately able to go on stage and give a good performance.

Are nerves getting to Salena?

Fans were extremely excited to see the star return on the stage but it appears that the star was feeling a bit of pressure before taking the stage. According to local media, the singer was completely overcome with anxiety on the night. Salena definitely had a panic attack and was nervous because she had been off the stage for two years. The performance was very important for her and the singer really wanted to deliver. Those thoughts may have put a lot of pressure on her, claims an insider.

Salena, however, set the stage on fire with her power-packed opening performances. Salena started her performance with Lose You To Love Me. The entire stage was empty and set to a black and white colour scheme while she was singing.

Salena then switched her outfit for Look At Her Now. For this set she was joined on stage by background dancer. During the performance, the singer was seen to be in a happy state of mind with all traces of anxiety gone. While Selena Gomez may have rocked the AMAs for sure, there was a small glitch that happened. Selena Gomez literally sang “off-key in her chorus” while performing Lose You To Love Me. This year and her performance mark a decade of Salena Gomez attending the AMA's.

Selena Gomez really said “sang off key in my own chorus” #AMAs pic.twitter.com/rqVKy6282E — Pop Crave (@popcreave) November 25, 2019



After her performance, Salena told her 162million followers how good it was to finally be back.

.@selenagomez has made her way on to the red carpet, and of course she had to say hi to her #Selenators first! #AMAs pic.twitter.com/3f02j1OslJ — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 24, 2019

