Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid & Other Celebs Who Started Initiatives For Black Lives Matter

In the wake of George Floyd’s death, the United States is embroiled in protests and demonstrations. So far lakhs of American citizens have taken to the streets to support the Black Lives Matter movement. Here is how the celebrities like Selena Gomez are using their large social media following to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Read | Muhammad Ali's son believes father would have opposed Black Lives Matter movement

Here is a list of celebrities who have kickstarted initiatives

Selena Gomez

The Rare Singer took to her Instagram on June 4, 2020, to share an artists work, the work portrays George Floyd’s daughter, and the American flag running over her saddened face. The singer wrote in her caption that, she has decided to use her Instagram following of 180 million to highlight the work and voices of influential African-American leaders. She could help the community by letting them leverage her huge following.

Read | Players wearing 'Black Lives Matter', plane flies 'White Lives Matter' banner in Burnley

The singer proceeded to feature new and unknown leaders from the African American community. The singer has featured several leaders so far on her Instagram feed as well as stories. The African American leaders are seen holding a discussion which helps in enlightening the world about the lives and works of the African American people.

Read | Italian PM comments on Black Lives Matter protests in US

Gigi Hadid

Popular American model Gigi Hadid had started production for photo journal months ago. After George Floyd’s death, Gigi revealed to a media portal during an interview, that she wanted her new journal to be reflective of the incident. Gigi Hadid added that she wanted to feature the police brutality as well. The model then took to her twitter, asking African American creatives to participate in her journal. Hadid has recently told to a media portal, that her journal will feature a dedicated section for African American writers.

Black-American Creatives: We want to be a platform for you to share your experience during this time, through your art. If you’re interested in taking part, please tag us and use #CREATIVITYxGIGI2 so we can find you !!!!! :) @vmagazine pic.twitter.com/Gd2umRrI5u — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) June 3, 2020

Kanye West

The 43-year-old American rapper Kanye West has reportedly donated $2 million to support George Floyd’s family. It was also reported by a media portal that he had taken the responsibility of providing college education to George Floyd's daughter. In addition to this, it has been reported that the rapper also donated huge sums of money Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor’s family as well.

Read | Lewis Hamilton attends 'Black Lives Matter' protests in London, impressed with turnout

#ShareTheMicNow by Katie Couric, Julia Roberts and Gwyneth Paltrow among others

#ShareTheMicNow was organised on June 10, 2020. It is an Instagram campaign that is meant to bring together 46 White American Women, who are highly successful and influential in their fields, with 46 African American Women who are making a difference with their work but are struggling to get recognised. Actors like Julia Roberts, Gwyneth Paltrow, journalist Katie Couric and many other known American women have participated in this Instagram campaign, handed over their Instagram handles to those wanting to gain momentum for the movement.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.