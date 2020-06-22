Lewis Hamilton Attends 'Black Lives Matter' Protests In London, Impressed With Turnout

6-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton on Monday tweeted pictures of himself joining the Black Lives Matter protest at Hyde Park in London and wrote that his experience of participating the movement was really moving ahead of the Formula 1 season, which is set to resume in July. Lewis Hamilton has been quite vocal while supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, which started following the death of African-American George Floyd in the United States. The George Floyd death happened after a white policeman knelt over his neck as he struggled to breathe.

George Floyd death: Lewis Hamilton joins Black Lives Matter rally in London

In the latest picture, Lewis Hamilton can be seen holding a placard with 'Black Lives Matter' written in it. The black t-shirt worn by Lewis Hamilton has 'Black Is A Vibe' written on it. In his message, he spoke about how proud he was to watch so many people coming out in support of the movement. Lewis Hamilton also wrote that he is feeling extremely positive that change will come. Here is Lewis Hamilton's tweet -

Went down to Hyde Park today for the peaceful protest and I was so proud to see in person so many people of all races and backgrounds supporting this movement. It was really moving. I’m feeling extremely positive that change will come, but we cannot stop now. #blacklivesmatter ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/koOTEPOXAh — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) June 21, 2020

Ahead of his visit to Hyde Park, Lewis Hamilton made an announcement regarding the launch of 'The Hamilton Commission', which aims to increase diversity in motorsport. While writing for his column in the British publication The Sunday Times, Hamilton said that the research partnership will help in exploring how motorsport can be used as a vehicle to engage more young people from black backgrounds with science, technology and engineering. He said that the new research partnership is aimed at making motorsport become as diverse as the complex and multicultural world we live in.

Lewis Hamilton further wrote that he has been fighting racism throughout his racing career and was one of the very few people of colour on his teams. He also said that he is used to the idea that no one will speak up for him when he faces racism because no one can feel or understand his experience.

Jofra Archer shares thoughts on Black Lives Matter

Apart from Hamilton, England pacer Jofra Archer has appreciated the support received by the 'Black Lives Matter' campaign globally following the George Floyd death news. While writing a column for a leading English news daily, Archer said that as an individual, he has always been one for speaking out, especially if something bothers him. He further said wrote that one should never keep things bottled up because racism is not okay.

