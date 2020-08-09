Selena Gomez Joins Steve Martin & Martin Short For 'Only Murders In The Building' Series

Young pop singer icon Selena Gomez has been recently roped in to play the main lead opposite Steve Martin and Martin Short in the upcoming comedy-drama series Only Murders in the Building. According to reports by a International media outlet, the story of the series documents the life of three strangers (Martin, Short, and Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and then later find themselves wrapped up in one of them.

The upcoming series is penned by Martin and John Hoffman and they are also the executive producers of the show along with the 28-year-old singer. The role of the Back To You singer will mark Gomez's return to scripted TV, years after she rose to fame with show Wizards of Waverly Place, which aired for four seasons from 2007 to 2012. From the show, the crooner launched a successful career in the music industry and since then has been belting out some amazing songs. Apart from it, the singer has also acted in various films like Spring Breakers, The Big Short and many more..

Apart from the forthcoming film, the singer is also gearing up for the premiere of her new cooking show on HBO Max titled Selena + Chef. The show will showcase some of her cullinary skills in the kitchen while quarantined at home amid the lockdown owing to the ongoing global pandemic. Last week, after a long hiatus, Selena Gomez made a comeback on social media and teased her fans that she had many exciting things coming up and that she cannot just control her excitement to share with her fans.

Sometime back, the singer made it to the headlines for her words about long-time bestie, Taylor Swift. In a surprise appearance on Twitch’s Animal Talking stream, Selena was asked about her dream collaboration. She answered that her dream collaboration would be her BFF Taylor Swift. Read more to know about Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift. It is surprising to see that these two stars have still not collaborated. Selena and Taylor have been close friends for over a decade now. When asked about her dream collaboration, she said that there were a few artists she wanted to work with but Selena has always dreamt of doing a song with Taylor. Gomez revealed that both wanted to do that but could not make it happen yet. The singer said that they share a special bond and their friendship feels like they are family.

