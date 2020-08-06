Selena Gomez Reveals It's Her Dream To Collaborate With Taylor Swift; Read Details

Selena Gomez recently made it to the headlines for her words about long-time bestie, Taylor Swift. In a surprise appearance on Twitch’s Animal Talking stream, Selena was asked about her dream collaboration. She answered that her dream collaboration would be her BFF Taylor Swift. Read more to know about Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift.

Also Read | Selena Gomez Almost Sets Her House On Fire While Shooting For 'Selena+Chef'

Also Read | Selena Gomez Announces 'Rare Beauty' Will Be Launched On September 3

Selena Gomez on her dream collaboration

It is surprising to see that these two stars have still not collaborated. Selena and Taylor have been close friends for over a decade now. When asked about her dream collaboration, she said that there were a few artists she wanted to work with but Selena has always dreamt of doing a song with Taylor. Gomez revealed that both wanted to do that but could not make it happen yet.

The singer said that they share a special bond and their friendship feels like they are family. Selena said that they have known each other for 13, 14 years and have been best friends. She ends the conversation by saying that they have talked about it but have not yet come to a conclusion.

Also Read | Taylor Swift's Songs Featuring Her Friends Abigail, Selena Gomez, & Gigi Hadid

More about Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez had released her last album called Rare and it focuses on how the current generation faces huge problems for being a “rare” identity on social media. With this album, Selena Gomez had decided to write about how the current social media culture affects us on a day to day bases.

Other than Rare, Selena Gomez has released a number of songs that have truly inspired a number of people all over the globe. Her fans really enjoy the music she makes as they feel her lyrics are extremely relatable. Selena Gomez is also appreciated for her brilliant and well constructed lyric writing skills which are expressed through her songs.

More about Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift released her seventh studio album, Folklore on July 24 2020, through Republic Records. The fans have been loving Taylor’s album since its release. It certainly is a masterpiece as it also debuted at the top of Billboard 200. Fans have been letting out their views about Taylor Swift’s music since its release.

The album got over 44 million streams in its first day which was way more than the previous record set by Ariana Grande of 31 million streams. Other than her music, Taylor Swift was recently seen in her documentary called, Miss Americana. Taylor Swift’s Miss Americana is available on Netflix.

Also Read | Selena Gomez Explains Her Social Media Absence, Talks About 'exciting Things' Ahead

Also Read | Selena Gomez's Refrigerator Is Full Of Fresh Fruits, Veggies And Desserts; Take A Look

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.