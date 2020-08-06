Selena Gomez's Refrigerator Is Full Of Fresh Fruits, Veggies And Desserts; Take A Look

Just days after sharing a glimpse of her chic cabin, Selena Gomez has given fans a sneak peek into her refrigerator. On Tuesday, August 4, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum posted a small clip on Instagram that showed her fully-stocked fridge and freezer. Take a virtual tour of Selena’s fridge below.

A look into Selena Gomez’s fridge

Lose You To Love Me singer Selena Gomez gave fans an inside look of her fridge and freezer in a mini-tour via Instagram Reels on Wednesday. The 28-year-old singer said, “This is my refrigerator-freezer situation,” while opening both appliances. Through the video, one can see that her refrigerator is filled with fruits, juices, and sparkling water.

From fresh fruits and a refreshing drink collection to the massive bottle of ranch, everything about this video creates the right mood for a foodie. On the other hand, her freezer was stocked with at least a dozen cartons of delicious ice cream. “This might be where I’m at most of the time", Selena Gomez said while gesturing at the freezer and giving a thumbs up while looking at the camera. Take a look at the video below:

Fans reaction on Selena’s video

As soon as the singer posted a short video on her IG, her fans started posting some hilarious comments on it. One of the users wrote, “Selena’s fridge is more organised than my life is”. While another user wrote, “Selena struggled so much to open that fridge shes so cute lol”.

having a fridge just like selena’s just became my new goal — Maria (@selenarules6) August 5, 2020

A sneak peek into Selena’s kitchen

A few hours back, Selena Gomez gave fans a sneak peek into her kitchen and new home. She also shared a teaser trailer for her upcoming cooking show on HBO Max. The 28-year-old singer posted the clip on her Instagram handle on Wednesday and captioned it by stating ‘Selena + Chef’. The video sees her trying out new recipes, as she learns to cook in the lockdown. Take a look at the teaser trailer shared by Selena Gomez below.

It appears the show is filmed inside her new home in Encino, California, that was once owned by singer Tom Petty. Many fans took to the comments section to share how excited they were to watch her show. Some also had a few suggestions for the singer, one being a request to create vegan recipes.

