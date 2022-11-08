Selena Gomez Reacts To Fallout With Francia Raísa Over Taylor Swift 'only Friend' Comment

Selena Gomez has been grabbing headlines ever since she released her documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. In order to promote her documentary, she recently appeared in an interview where she mentioned that Taylor Swift was her only friend in the industry. While Gomez did not clarify which industry she was talking about, her statement seemingly upset actor-pal and kidney donor Francia Raísa, who commented, "Interesting." Amid the ongoing feud, Selena Gomez recently broke her silence.

The singer responded to the ongoing drama on the social media platform TikTok. Reacting to a user's video on Raísa and her friendship, Gomez commented, "Sorry I didn't mention every person I know."

Selena Gomez's statement that triggered the drama between Francia Raísa and her

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Selena Gomez revealed that she "never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities." She added that her only friend in the industry is Taylor Swift and added she felt she did not belong to the industry. The actor-singer further said, "I felt the presence of everyone around me living full lives. I had this position and was really happy, but … was I? Do these materialistic things make me happy? (I realized) I just didn’t like who I was, because I didn’t know who I was."

A publication shared a post on Instagram featuring Gomez's comment about Swift being her only friend. As the post caught the attention of actor Francia Raísa, she commented, "Interesting," and then deleted it. Soon after commenting on the post, Raísa unfollowed Gomez on IG. Notable, the Wolves singer still follows Raísa.

The online drama left netizens divided as some supported Gomez, while others said she should have mentioned Raísa's name in her statement. Some also wrote how Gomez should have featured her friendship with Raísa in her documentary.

More about Gomez and Raísa's friendship

Gomez and Raísa have been friends for the past decade. When Gomez was suffering from Lupus and needed an organ implant in 2017, it was Raísa who had volunteered to donate one of her kidneys to the singer. Gomez has often mentioned that she is "forever grateful" to Raísa.

Image: AP