Selena Gomez Says She May Not Be Able To Carry Her Children Due To Bipolar Disorder Meds

Selena Gomez recently opened up about how her parenthood journey can be difficult because of the medications she's taking for bipolar disorder. The pop star, who's always been candid about her physical and mental health issues, stated that she might not be able to carry children of her own due to the two medications she is on, following her diagnosis. However, Gomez didn't shut down the possibility of embracing motherhood through other means, stressing that she will have kids.

Selena Gomez reveals she may not be able to carry her own children

During an interview with Rolling Stones, Gomez shared that she was once visiting a friend who was “trying to get pregnant”. She later got into a car and broke down realising that the two medications she was on for her bipolar condition may make it difficult to bear children.

"That’s a very big, big, present thing in my life," the singer told the publication and spoke about becoming a mother via other means in the future. "However I’m meant to have them, I will," Gomez iterated.

In a preview of her documentary film My Mind & Me, Gomez opened up about grappling with her bipolar diagnosis. The 30-year-old said she didn't know how to cope-up with her condition in the initial days and had to constantly learn about it.

"When I first got out, I didn't know how I'd cope with my diagnosis," Gomez mentioned and added, "What if it happened again? What if the next time, I couldn't come back? I needed to keep learning about it. I needed to take it day by day."

As per Mayo Clinic, Bipolar disorder "causes extreme mood swings that include emotional highs (mania or hypomania) and lows (depression)."

More about Selena Gomez's documentary My Mind & Me

Selena's documentary film was released on Apple TV+ on November 4. Apple's press release on Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me reads, "After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SELENAGOMEZ)