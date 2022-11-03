Selena Gomez Reacts To Her Viral Photos With Justin Bieber's Wife Hailey; 'Not A Big Deal'

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber's union has been one of the most talked about matters in the recent past, with the Lose You To Love Me crooner finally reacting to it. The pop star, who posed for several pictures alongside his ex Justin Bieber's wife at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, said that it wasn't a 'big deal' to have done that. Their pictures also came shortly after Hailey Bieber said there was 'no drama' between the two, adding that she respects Gomez a lot.

Selena Gomez reacts to her viral picture with Justin Bieber's wife Hailey

While promoting her upcoming documentary My Mind and Me, Gomez told Vulture, "Yeah, it’s not a big deal. It’s not even a thing." For the unversed, the duo posed for impromptu photos at the star-studded 2022 Museum Gala in Los Angeles, shutting down all rift rumours. Take a look.

Selena and Hailey talked, chatted and left everything behind and now if they see each other at an event they take a picture, they are not soul friends, but they have left everything behind and there is a good cordiality. The fans are the ones who throw hate. pic.twitter.com/68JsRLUU9m — Aitana 🤟🏻 Manrique ✨ (@aitana_manrique) October 30, 2022

Only weeks before, Hailey said on the Call Her Daddy podcast that there wasn't any drama between her and Gomez, who was in an on-off relationship with Justin for about 8 years. "It’s all love. Neither of us owe anybody anything except respect. I respect her a lot, and I think there are no expectations [between us]. I respect her," she mentioned.

It was also reported that the Baby hitmaker was 'very happy' that all of them could move forward with peace. According to a report by Entertainment Tonight, a source close to the Grammy Award-winning singer mentioned, "Justin is very happy with the fact that they can all move on and that it can be peaceful between everyone."

On the work front, Selena is gearing up for the release of her documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, which will present a 'uniquely raw and intimate' account of the singer's journey. It is slated to release on November 4.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @AITANA_MANRIQUE)