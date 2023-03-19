Selena Gomez Receives A Special Gift From 'queen' Miley Cyrus

Days after the former Disney stars Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus had a wholesome interaction on Instagram, the Wrecking Ball singer sent a gift package to Selena from her collaboration with the self-tanning company Dolce Glow on Saturday (March 18). Selena took to her Instagram stories to share a collage of pictures, one of them featured her posing with the gift which had Endless Summer Vacation, Miley’s latest album title, written on it. The other one gave a closer look to the products inside the package. The Calm Down singer captioned it with, “The queen sent me presents”.

Re-sharing the post on her Instagram handle, Miley wrote, “You glow naturally, But I had to send you the ESV X DG collab because I LOVE YOU.”

Check out the post here:

More about Selena Gomez-Miley Cyrus relationship

Earlier, Selena Gomez shared a couple of makeup free selfies on social media with the caption “Violet Chemistry”, which was a shoutout to one of the tracks from Miley’s new album. Responding to her post, the Hannah Montana star dropped a red heart in the comment section.

This is not the first time Selena has hyped up Miley in recent times. At her SNL stint, she also mentioned Miley in her monologue saying that when she found out she was going to be on the show, she contacted her for help. “I also asked one of my oldest friends Miley Cyrus and she said, ‘Just be yourself and have fun,‘" Selena said, doing her Miley impersonation. “And I was, like, ‘Miley, is that just an excuse for me to do an impression of you on the show?’ And she was, like, ‘Hell yeah, I’m Miley Cyrus.’”

Selena and Miley both dated fellow former Disney star Nick Jonas during their time at the network and allegedly got into a fight. While the Wolves singer and Nick had a brief romance in 2008, Miley and the heartthrob dated from 2006 to 2007. Since then, both of them have addressed the alleged controversy and clarified that there is no feud involving Nick.