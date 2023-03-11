Miley Cyrus' New Song Muddy Feet Is About Liam Hemsworth Cheating On Her?

Miley Cyrus recently released her new album titled Endless Summer Vacation. The track Flowers has received immense praise from the listeners. Her new album is all about new love, hope and heartbreak. Accompanying the album, the star also released the music video for the track River, which featured her in the midst of a black-and-white setting. While the song was about rebound love, fans speculated that the lyrics could be referring to her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

Miley shared the River music video on Instagram with the caption, "River'... it was a time in my life where I was going through just a lot emotionally and personally. And I guess all my songs kind of evolve - they could start as something that was a trouble, like, it just feels like it's an April shower. It never stops raining, and then it started raining down like, love."

She further added, "Sometimes we need a dance hit, I mean, they don't want me to talk about the fact that the song is about". So, her statement made it clear that she took inspiration from her personal life to make this track.

Is Miley Cyrus accusing Liam Hemsworth of cheating?

In the song titled Muddy Feet featuring Sia, fans speculated that some of the lyrics were aimed at Liam Hemsworth. Listeners theorized that the lyrics seemed to accuse Liam of cheating.

About Miley Cyrus' River music video

In the music video, Miley appeared confident in a black dress and strapped stilettos with a wavy hairdo. While the video of her latest song River looked simple at first, the singer was later joined by several shirtless men around her. The lyrics of the song went on like, "Heart beats so loud that it’s drowning me out/Living in an April shower/You’re pouring down, baby. Drowning me out/You’re just like a river/You go on forever,".

However, after the song was released, Miley's fans interpreted that some of the lyrics of the song mentioned how empty she felt when her marriage with Liam Hemsworth ended. In just 23 hours, River has garnered around 4.3 million views.

About Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's relationship

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth first met in 2009 while filming for The Lost Song. They got engaged in 2012, and later got married in 2018. The separaed the following year and got divorced in 2020.