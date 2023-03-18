Selena Gomez Becomes First Woman To Get 400 Million Followers On Instagram

Singer-actor Selena Gomez has become the first woman to cross 400 million followers on the social media platform Instagram. This comes after Gomez returned to Instagram in January after four years of absence. Previously, Kylie Jenner had the most number of Instagram followers and is currently followed by 382 million people.

Gomez, less than a month ago, had 381 million followers. The sudden rise in her followers comes after the ongoing drama between herself and her ex Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Bieber. Selena has been active on the social media platform as well since she is gearing up for the Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building.

Meanwhile, soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo currently holds the most number of followers ever, clocking in at 562 million. Following Gomez and Jenner, former WWE star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson stands strong with 369 million followers on the platform, and Ariana Grande has 361 million followers. Kim Kardashian, Beyonce and Khloe Kardashian follow up with 346 million followers, 297 million followers and 295 million followers respectively.

The Lose You to Love Me singer has been posting a lot of pictures of herself. In her latest Instagram post, she posted two pictures of herself where she isn't wearing any make-up, her hair in a loose lock of tresses and a black top. She captioned the post, “Violet chemistry.” In the comments, many of her fans pointed out that the star has reached 400 million followers on Instagram.



More on Only Murders in The Building

Hulu’s The Only Murders In The Building features Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. Following the season 2 finale, the teaser for the third season reveals Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania actor Paul Rudd, and Don’t Look Up actor Meryl Streep are joining the show’s cast.