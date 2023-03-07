Selena Gomez Talks About Mental Health Amid Hailey-Justin Bieber Drama

Selena Gomez had recently announced a break from social media, shortly after she emerged as the most followed woman on Instagram, dethroning Kylie Jenner. This comes amid another chapter in the Bieber-Gomez drama. True to her nature, she took to Tik Tok to announce that "(her) heart has been heavy" emphasizing once again on kindness and consideration for 'others mental health'.

Selena Gomez expressed love and gratitude for her massive fandom, but also rightly cautioned that this outpouring of love may become toxic to others involved, something she would never want as she has been a notable kindness and mental health advocate for long.

She said, "Thank you and love you all so much. I'm deeply grateful for each and every one of you humans. You make me unbelievably happy. Please be kind and consider other people’s mental health. My heart has been heavy, and I only want good for everyone. All my love.”

Gomez recently made headlines owing to the never ending Bieber drama which always has the Internet divided.

The Bieber Birthday Saga

Gomez felt the need to speak up to quell outrage from fans, after reports from Justin Bieber's 29th birthday celebration revealed gift souvenirs, each engraved with "I am so grateful that I didn't end up with what I thought I wanted" - something which only riled up the already cemented 'Jelena' versus 'Jailey' saga.

Justin has previously defended Hailey against several Jelena shippers, making this birthday souvenir an odd choice.

Where it all Began

The names of Gomez and Hailey Bieber when taken together, usually spell trouble given their complicated past involving 'Sorry' singer Justin Bieber. Gomez and Bieber had a very public on-off relationship between 2010 through 2018, shortly after which he began dating Hailey.

What muddied the romantic timelines for fans was the urgency with which Bieber popped the question to Hailey. Since then, both women have time and again denied having any bad blood between them, even posing for photos together in October 2022 at the Academic Museum Gala. Gomez has also repeatedly emphasized that all is good between the two with all bad blood being mere speculation.

The Renewed Feud

This trinity of trouble found a fresh lease of life off late courtesy Kylie Jenner's alleged shading of Selena's self-admittedly over-laminated eyebrows, an event followed up by a screenshot involving Hailey Bieber. Fans were quick to make the not-so-subtle connection and called out both respective parties for their alleged catty behavior. Gomez then too, had come to the rescue, stating how "It's all unnecessary" and that she is in fact, "a fan of Kylie".

