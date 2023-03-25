Selena Gomez, Zayn Malik Spark Dating Rumours After Dinner Date

Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik sparked dating rumours after they were spotted together at a dinner date in New York City. Speculations about their rumoured romance started doing the rounds when a TikTok user shared a message with her friend who claimed that she was hosting the Selena and Zyan at a restaurant.

The TikTok user explained in the clip that she and her close friend worked at places where celebrities frequently visited. Then, she shared a screenshot of her chat with the friend which read, "Tell me how Selena Gomez and Zayn just walked into (restaurant) hand in hand."

Check out the conversation below:

Meanwhile, an eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight that Zayn and Selena went out in New York City at night and held hands. The eyewitness also revealed that they were kissing. They further added, "It seemed like they were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date."

"Selena and Zayn went out in SoHo in NY City last night at around 10:30 pm. They walked in holding hands and were kissing. Most restaurant staff and restaurantgoers didn't notice them. It seemed like they were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date." - @etnow pic.twitter.com/ieu9wq6cOB — Selena Gomez News 🎬 (@OfficialSGnews) March 24, 2023

About Selena' Gomez's romantic life

Earlier this year, Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart from The Chainsmokers were rumoured to be dating. A source close to Entertainment Tonight revealed that the two artists met through mutual friends and connected instantly. They bonded over their love of music and strong work ethic. However, the two never officially confirmed dating each other.

Zayn Malik's dating life

The Pillowtalk singer had an on-and-off relationship with supermodel Gigi Hadid. In 2020, they welcomed their first child together and named her Khai. Soon after the birth of their daughter, the couple confirmed that they have split again. They are co-parenting their daughter.