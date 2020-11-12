'Sergeant York' Cast: Film Boasts Of Actors Such As Gary Cooper, Joan Leslie & More

Sergeant York is one of the most famous war movies of 1941. The film is based on the life of Alvin C York. He was a war hero who brought home German war of prisoners. The film was critically acclaimed as well.

The plot of the film revolves around a young boy who lives with his widowed mother, sister and brother. He gets struck by lightning and gets prompted to convert to Christianity. He wants to enrol himself for war but is torn between the Christian values of not to kill anyone. How he overcomes this dilemma and goes on to be a war hero makes the movie worthwhile to watch. If one wants to know about the cast of Sergeant York, this article provides all the details.

Also read | Pete Davidson's Ex Cazzie David Talks About Their Breakup And Him Dating Ariana Grande

Also read | Purple Rain Cast: Film Boasts Of Actors Such As Prince, Apollonia Kotero And More

Here are the details of Sergeant York cast

Gary Cooper as Alvin C York

Gary Cooper who was one of the finest actors in Hollywood played the lead character of Alvin C York. Alvin who lives with his widowed mother spends time by getting drunk with his friends. He then gets struck by lightning which changes the course of his life. He enrols himself for war and his bravado earns his the title of a war-hero. He has starred in Mr Deeds Goes to Town, Meet John Doe, Sergeant York and The Pride of the Yankees.

Joan Leslie as Gracie Williams

Joan Leslie played the character of Gracie Williams in the film. She is Alvin’s love interest and wants to get married to him. At the end of the movie, both live in a house given by the state to them. She also starred in High Sierra and Yankee Doodle Dandy.

Walter Brennan as Pastor Rosier Pile

Walter Brennan played the character of Pastor Rosier Pile. The pastor guides Alvin during the tough time of his life. He also keeps reminding him of the verses from the Bible.

George Tobias as "Pusher" Ross

George Tobias played the character of "Pusher" Ross. Ross was Alvin’s fellow soldier from the army. He was also one of his good friends. He also starred in Adventures in Paradise, Yankee Doodle Dandy and This Is The Army.

Stanley Ridges as Major Buxton

Stanley Ridges played the character of Major Buxton. Buxton was the colonel in the American Expeditionary Force in World War I. He was also Alvin’s commanding officer.

Image courtesy- @cindyave Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.