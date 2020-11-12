Pete Davidson's Ex Cazzie David Talks About Their Breakup And Him Dating Ariana Grande

Pete Davidson and Cazzie David were in a relationship for two and a half years. Cazzie David talks about the downward spiral she went through after her boyfriend, Pete Davidson broke up with her over text and she found out that he has been dating pop star Ariana Grande. She further talked about the fallout with the Saturday Night Live star and how she penned down her thoughts in an upcoming collection of essays, called No One Asked For This.

Cazzie David on her break up with Pete Davidson

According to a report in Hollywood Life, Cazzie David in an interview stated that her break up with Pete Davidson was a really pivotal moment in her life, only to later find out that he had been dating Ariana Grande. Seinfield star Larry David's daughter and the 26-year-old creator of the series, Eighty Sixed decided to write down about her journey and the anxiety it caused her.

In an interview with Los Angeles Times, Cazzie talked about her split with Pete and what caused them to break apart. She mentioned that they dated for more than two years and were infatuated with each other. While Pete had three tattoos of Cazzie, Cazzie struggled to prove it to him that she loved him.

Adding to it, she said that she went on to break up with him because of their problems but soon realised that she regrets the decision. Cazzie David tried reaching out to Davidson over the next few days and almost two days later he dropped her a text saying that he was happier than he'd ever been and dumped her over text. The very next day after their break up, Cazzie found out that Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande were together and he had already covered up his tattoos of her.

This news came as a shock to Cazzie, who was on a flight to her sister's college graduation. During the flight, her father, Larry David held her as she "shook uncontrollably in his arms." In the hotel room, she woke up "screaming in agony" while her dad tried to snap her out of it.

