Purple Rain Cast: Film Boasts Of Actors Such As Prince, Apollonia Kotero And More

Purple Rain is an interesting drama, music, romance film. The film revolves around a young musician, tormented at home by an abusive situation, must deal with a competing singer, a budding relationship, and his own frustrated band as his star starts to grow. The film released on July 27, 1984, and back then, garnered heaps of praise from fans and audiences for their acting skills and storyline. The movie is known for its plot, interesting characters, and twists and turns. Know who is a part of the Purple Rain cast below:

Purple Rain cast

Prince as The Kid

In the cast of Purple Rain, actor Prince plays the role of the Kid, a talented but troubled frontman of his Minneapolis-based band The Revolution. In the film, the Kid tries to escape his difficult home life as a result of his father's verbal and physical abuse along with his mother's emotional abuse. Owing to his difficult life, the Kid spends his days rehearsing and nights playing at the First Avenue nightclub.

Apollonia Kotero as Apollonia

In the film, Apollonia Kotero plays the role of Apollonia, Kid's girlfriend. She's an aspiring singer and a newcomer to Minneapolis — to lead his band and try to reassure her that The Kid won't help her because he's too focused on himself. She eventually joins Morris's group, which Morris calls Apollonia 6. However, things don’t go well between the Kid and Apollonia.

Morris Day as Morris

In the movie, Morris Day essays the role of Morris. The trailer shows Morris having his own band and also has a tiff between the Kid and his band, the Revolution. As shown in the trailer, things get worse when the Kid’s girlfriend Apollonia joins Morris’ band. The actor had received heaps of praise from fans and audiences for their acting skills and personality in the film.

Purple Rain supporting roles

Olga Karlatos as the Kid’s mother in the Purple Rain

Clarence Williams III as the Kid’s father in the Purple Rain

Jerome Benton as Jerome in the Purple Rain

Billy Sparks as Billy in the Purple Rain

Jill Jones as Jill in the Purple Rain

Charles Huntsberry as Chick in the Purple Rain

Dez Dickerson as Dez in the Purple Rain

