Shakira Leaves Barcelona With Kids Milan And Sasha After Breakup With Gerard Pique

Shakira took to her official Instagram handle to announce to the world that she has officially moved out of Barcelona, Spain. Shakira has made the big move across to the United States, with sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7. This comes after Shakira's public break up with former boyfriend Gerard Pique after 11 years of togetherness.

Shakira says goodbye to Barcelona

In a long heartfelt post, Shakira shared the purpose of her journey to Barcelona. She expressed how Barcelona had been a haven of stability for her children Milan and Sasha and how now they were off to another corner of the world to seek the same, closer to friends and family. She described the big move as the "pursuit of happiness", especially for her sons. A very notable reflection Shakira made was that in her experience, friendship has definitely lasted longer than love. She thanked everybody who had contributed to her journey and helped her grow. More notably, she thanked her Spanish audience who she says "wrapped (her) in their love and loyalty". She ended the post with an optimistic "See you around the curves!".

Why the move?

Shakira was served an eviction notice orchestrated by Gerard Pique's father, Joan Piqué Rovira, requiring her to move out from the latter's family home in Esplugues de Llobregat by April 30. Failure to do so would require Shakira to pay compensation. Many believe Shakira's recent song, BZRP Music Session #53, an all-out diss track directed at Pique, could have been the final stressant.

Shakira is allegedly on a mini-vacation with her sons after which the trio will make their way to Miami. Milan and Sasha are reportedly ready to start school in the second week of April in Miami. Gerard Pique is currently dating Clara Chia Marti and made his relationship Instagram-official shortly after Shakira's diss track was released, in January this year.

