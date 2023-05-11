Shakira Finds Reports Of Tom Cruise Courting Her To Be 'hilarious'

Shakira and Tom Cruise recently met at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. Soon after, reports of the actor trying to pursue Shakira for a romantic relationship started doing the rounds on the Internet. Now, the Latin singer has cleared the air around her and Cruise’s relationship.

A source close to Shakira told US Weekly, “Shakira had a great time hanging out with Tom at F1 but she has no interest in dating him. He was really nice, and she enjoyed his company, but she isn’t focused on dating him or anybody else at the moment. She has a lot on her plate and is focused on her kids [Sasha, 8, and Milan, 10] and career for now.” Shakira was amused when she read the report that Cruise wanted to date her, The source stated, “Shakira has seen the online rumors that Tom has been courting her—and how fans are chiming in with their opinions—but she thinks it’s hilarious because it’s just not true. She had a fun time when they chatted, but that’s as far as things have gone.”

Earlier, Page Six reported claimed that after having a good time with Shakira at Grand Prix, Cruise “is extremely interested in pursuing her. There is chemistry.” Along with the Mission Impossible star, Shakira was also seen with Serena Williams, Maluma, Lewis Hamilton, Henry Cavill, Julian Edelman and Jason Momoa at the event.

Shakira-Gerard Pique's separation

This comes after Shakira's public break up with former boyfriend Gerard Pique after 11 years of togetherness. The Waka Waka singer filed for divorce in June 2022, citing adultery. In February 2023, Gerard announced his relationship with Clara Chia Marti on Instagram.

Shakira released three songs in the interim that seem to address the breakup. The most recent one is TQG, a duet with fellow Colombian superstar Karol G, in which they sing about a previous lover moving on and how the experience made them stronger. She moved out of Barcelona, Spain to the United States with her two kids, earlier in April.