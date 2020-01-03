Marvel's 'Shang-Chi' Star Cast To Be Mainly Asian, Here's What Fans Have To Say

Marvel is making news again and this time it is not the Iron Man, Spider-man or any other superhero. This time an Asian superhero created by the MCU is creating all this buzz. After the announcement of Marvel's upcoming releases, fans are excited to watch some new never-seen-before heroes coming on the big screen. Amongst these movies, an Asian superhero, Shang Chi is going to be seen wracking some throbbing moves.

Is the entire star cast of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Asian?

According to the recent announcement of Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige at the New York Film Academy, the star cast of Marvel’s upcoming movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will 98% comprise of Asian actors. As soon as the news was out, many fans went crazy. Feige also revealed that Marvel has been thinking of this movie since before the release of Iron Man.

Kevin Fiege also revealed that Marvel wants to stand out and bring forth different worlds on the big screen such as Black Panther, Captain Marvel and now Shang-Chi, breaking all the norms and stereotypes. Marvel also envisions that other companies across the globe would soon start following the same.

Shang Chi is Marvel's 1973 character created by artist Jim Starlin and writer Steve Englehart. Shang-Chi is a master of all martial arts, who has the power to duplicate himself. While many are unfamiliar with the character, Shang-Chi is amongst the most powerful characters in MCU. People who are unaware of the powers of the Asian superhero, the movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will answer all the questions.

Fan reactions on the big news

Kevin Feige says #ShangChi features a cast that is '98% Asian'



(via @NYFA) pic.twitter.com/6WUCXqUxzD — Marvel Facts & News (@MarveIFacts) December 30, 2019

not true, the most important marvel heroes were all white really. Also the oldest ones, the diverse marvel superheroes came in the 2000s and 2010s really. I didnt know shang chi before the announcement really, i did know antman (hank pym) and wasp too. They OG avengers fam — Kylo ren with mask (@69MasterTroll69) January 3, 2020

Can't wait to see Shang Chi with Hindu, Japanese, Indonesian, Arabic, Korean, Sri Lankan, Thai, Pakistani etc characters in the movie. Lol https://t.co/JuI40FkxD6 — 2k19 Individual (Lol, I mean...) (@DNdamagi) January 3, 2020

