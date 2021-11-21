Shang-Chi's Simu Liu Opens Up About Dressing As Spider-Man For Kids' Parties At SNL Debut

Simu Liu recently rose to fame after his role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and has now made his debut on the comedy show, Saturday Night Live. The actor narrated a hilarious monologue on the show and revealed a few things about himself and his life before he became a Marvel superhero. He narrated an incident that took place when he used to dress up as Spider-Man and go to kid's birthday parties for a living and the audience could not believe it.

Simu Liu opens up about life before Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on Saturday Night Live

Simu Liu graced the SNL stage with his presence for the first time and was accompanied by musical guest Saweetie. The actor opened up about how he bagged his role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and gave the audience multiple reasons to burst out laughing in his monologue. He said, "Back in 2014, and this is a true story, I tweeted, 'Hey, Marvel, great job with Captain America and Thor. Now, how about an Asian superhero?' And at the time, I think the tweet got like 10 likes, which was like 10 more than I usually got. But I worked hard and five years later, Marvel did make their first Asian superhero movie, and after I got the part, I went online and tweeted, 'Thanks for getting back to me."

He also shared that he used to dress up as Spider-Man and go to kid's parties and shared an experience from one such event. He said, "I really can't believe my life right now because 10 years ago I actually had a job dressing up as Spider-Man for kids' birthday parties, which meant parents would pay me to entertain their kids while they were day drinking. I'll never forget this one birthday boy's name was Trevor, and I don't want to say anything bad about him, but let's just say he was a real Trevor," he continued. "He kept kicking my shins and screaming, 'You're not Spider-Man! You're not Spider-Man!'" However, the actor mentioned that the incident 'lit a fire' in him and he said, "But it also lit a fire under me. And I don't know where he is now, but Trevor, if you're watching, I just want to say, you were right. I'm not Spider-Man. I'm Shang-Chi."

