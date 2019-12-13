Kareena Kapoor Questions Sharmila Tagore About Her Favourite Grandchild, Gets Apt Response

Kareena Kapoor had her mother-in-law, Sharmila Tagore, as a guest on her radio show titled What Women Want. Kareena had questioned Sharmila in one of the segments of the talk show about her favourite grandchild out of actor Sara Ali Khan, her brother Ibrahim, paparazzi favourites Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Khemu. Sharmila Tagore gave a typical reply claiming that she loves all her grandchildren equally and cannot choose any favourites out of them.

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, who recently celebrated her 75th birthday, had been invited as the guest for the opening episode of the second season of Kareena Kapor Khan's radio show. On being asked about her favourite among her grandchildren, Sharmila claimed that she has been enjoying the fact that she has two grown-up grandchildren and two toddlers as all of them are so different from each other. While she revealed that she loves Sara's work and is proud of her, she also stated that Ibrahim has all the traits of a Pataudi as he is tall and also likes cricket.

Read | Sharmila Tagore to Sara Ali Khan: Actors from the Pataudi family

The Pataudi family tree

Sharmila Tagore's grandchildren include her son Saif Ali Khan's three children and daughter Soha Ali Khan's daughter. Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are Saif's children from his first marriage to actor Amrita Singh, whereas Taimur Ali Khan is Saif's child from his second marriage to actor Kareena Kapoor. Inaaya Naumi Khemu is the daughter of actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu.

Read | Sharmila Tagore's birthday: Veteran's adventurous family time at Ranthambore National Park

The Pataudi family celebrated the 75th birthday of Sharmila Tagore on December 8 at Ranthambore as pictures of the occasion took the internet by a storm. Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Khemu arranged a great way for Sharmila Tagore to celebrate her milestone birthday as the family enjoyed an adventurous trip at the Ranthambore National Park. The veteran actor was loved and cherished by her children and grandchildren through special breakfast pancakes and a get-together at Ranthambore.

Take a look at all the pictures from Sharmila Tagore's recent birthday celebrations:

Read | Soha Ali Khan's post for mother Sharmila Tagore's birthday is too cute for words

Read | Taimur Ali Khan & Inaaya Khemu have eyes only for Sharmila Tagore's cake, see picture

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.