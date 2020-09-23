'Ratched' Star Sharon Stone Reveals Who Has Been Her Best On-screen Kiss; Read Here

Sharon Stone has created a buzz in the Hollywood industry once again by her impeccable character portrayal in Netflix’s latest show, Ratched. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about her career and revealed who was by far the best kisser of all her onscreen leading actors. She even talked about how big of a crush she had on her co-star at the time and why she admired him so much.

Sharon Stone reveals who was her best on-screen kisser

Sharon Stone in an interview on Watch What Happens Live revealed that her best on-screen kiss has been with her Casino co-star Robert De Niro. Sharon even won a Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture Drama. The actor was revealed on the portal that she admired Robert De Niro the most.

Sharon further told on the interview that she just wanted to be able to sit across the table from De Niro and be able to hold her own. The actor further admitted that maybe she thinks Robert De Niro was the best kisser out of all the men she had ever kissed on screen because of the immense admiration she had for him. She further revealed that it was the pinnacle of the kissing moment for her.

Robert was the actor that I admired the most...I just wanted to be able to sit across the table from Robert De Niro and hold my own. Maybe because I just held him in such extraordinary high regard, it was the pinnacle of the kissing moment for me. I was just so madly in love with him as an actress. It was pretty fabulous. So I don't know that I could compare to that. Everyone else was kind of like m'eh.

'Casino' details

Casino is a 1995 epic crime film directed by Martin Scorsese. The film starred Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone and Joe Pesci in the lead roles. The plot of the film revolved around Sam Rothstein who is sent to Las Vegas to run a Casino.

Sam is able to double the profits of the casino and soon falls in love with a former prostitute Ginger McKenna. The two have a daughter together, but soon their lives turn upside down when a past boyfriend of Ginger meddles in her life. The film is highly rated by critics and fans alike.

Image credits: (Price Arana) Sharon Stone Instagram

