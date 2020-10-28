Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello’s Combined Net Worth Will Make You Go 'OMG'; Read

Singer Shawn Mendes has been working in the industry for a long time and has delivered a wide range of successful chartbusters in his career. Meanwhile, his girlfriend, Camila Cabello is an American-Cuban singer-songwriter, who rose to prominence as a member of the girl group Fifth Harmony. Check out Shawn and Camila’s combined net worth. Read more details about their career.

Also Read | Lara Dutta Recalls How Bengaluru Gave Her 'grandest Welcome' After Becoming Miss Universe

Shawn Mendes’ net worth

As per a report published in Celebritynetworth.com, singer Shawn Mendes’ net worth is estimated to be around 40 million USD. . The singer made his modelling debut in June 2017 for Emporio Armani and was subsequently announced as the ambassador for the Brand's Fall Winter 2018-2019 watch collection in June 2018.

Also Read | Shawn Mendes Reveals How His Behaviour Was 'hurting' His Relationship With Camila Cabello

Besides Armani, Shawn has been a part of several other advertising campaigns for companies like Calvin Klein, SmileDirectClub, Canadian-based food chain Tim Hortons, and Roots Canada. Reportedly, Shawn lived in Pickering with his parents and his sister Aaliyah until he moved out in 2017. He now has his own condo. A report published in celebanswers.com claims that the singer currently owns a Black Jeep Wrangler, which costs over $80,000. The report adds that he also owns a Ford Mustang GT, possibly both the red and black versions, which is worth about $100,000.

Also Read | Lara Dutta Recalls How Bengaluru Gave Her 'grandest Welcome' After Becoming Miss Universe

Camila Cabello’s net worth

Singer Camila Cabello’s net worth is estimated to be around 14 million USD. Converted in rupees, Camila Cabello’s net worth becomes Rs 1,03,40,89,000 (Rs 103.40 crores). According to Variety, the singer purchased a new house in the Hollywood Hills for $3.38 million. The report further adds that her house is a 3500 square foot mansion, which comprises of four bedrooms and four bathrooms. She is best known for her songs like OMG, Senorita and Havana.

Hence, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s combined net worth becomes Rs 3,99,00,87,000 (Rs 399 crores)

When Camila quashed breakup rumours

If the rumours are to be believed, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were going through a rough patch in their relationship after quarantining together in the US. However, Camila recently refuted all the rumours when she hinted at a teaser from Shawn's upcoming song, Wonder. In her caption, Camila Cabello mentioned that Shawn is a 'gorgeous gift' to the world.

Also Read | Shawn Mendes Reveals How His Behaviour Was 'hurting' His Relationship With Camila Cabello

(Image credits: Shawn Mendes Instagram)

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.