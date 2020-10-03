Shawn Mendes Reveals How His Behaviour Was 'hurting' His Relationship With Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes has spilled some major details about his relationship with fellow singer Camila Cabello. The In My Blood singer spoke about his relationship in a recent interview. Shawn Mendes opened up about this relationship amidst the release of his new single Wonder.

Shawn reveals what was “hurting” his relationship with Camila

Shawn Mendes is ready to take over the streaming charts. The Stitches singer recently dropped his brand new track titled Wonder. This new track is the title track of his upcoming album of the same name. Along with the announcement of Wonder, Shawn Mendes also dropped a few promotional videos for the Wonder music video.

The singer is leaving no stone unturned to promote this fourth studio album. Shawn was recently interviewed by Radio.com regarding Wonder. Along with the album, Shawn Mendes also talked about his relationship with girlfriend Camila Cabello. In the interview, the Stitches singer revealed what was affecting his relationship with Camila.

Shawn revealed that he used to think that as a person he was extremely “emotional” and “pretty open”. But soon he realised that his perception about himself changed when he started being a relationship with someone he “truly loved”. This relationship made him realise that he has a “big ego” and hence he wanted to conceal his feelings and things that “offended” him. Shawn Mendes revealed that this concealment was “hurting” his relationship.

Furthermore, Shawn Mendes revealed that he soon realised the real strength lies in “being emotional” and “being vulnerable”. During this interview, Shawn Mendes also reflected on his time in quarantine. He revealed that he used the last six months to “reflect” upon his life and look at the world. Shawn added that he has been caught up in his career, job, and life and hence had the chance to look around at things much clearly during this time. Mendes also realised that when it comes to matters of the heart one just needs to know what is “morally” right or wrong.

Shawn Mendes revealed that his upcoming album Wonder is a result of this “reflection” and “life in general”. He added that he has never done this amount of self-reflection before since he did not have the “mental capacity” or “clarity” to do so. The Wonder singer revealed that he was scared of what people might think if this self-observation reflected on his music.

