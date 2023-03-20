Shawn Mendes Squashes Claims Of Dating Sabrina Carpenter

Shawn Mendes has cleared the air with regard to rumours about him moving on with Sabrina Carpenter. Mendes and Carpenter were spotted together late February on what appeared to be a romantic stroll through the West Hollywood lanes. The Wonder singer has since then provided clarity regarding the situation in a brief statement.

Mendes denies relationship

Mendes was recently out and about for promotional activities for his Tommy Hilfiger collaboration. At the event, when asked about his relationship status with the Skinny Dipping singer, Mendes was quick to clear the air and redirect the questions back to the brand collaboration. He answered with a simple, "We are not dating", after which he urged all reporters to ask about the brand in question as opposed to his love life.

Mendes-Carpenter dating rumours

In February of this year, Mendes and Carpenter were seen strolling through the streets of West Hollywood. The pair were dressed casually - Sabrina wore an all-black matching hoodie set while Shawn showed up in his signature denim jacket. What got the rumour mills running in this situation was the lively nature of the pictures. Both Mendes and Carpenter were seen indulging in animated conversation in the pictures as both constantly looked back at one another to pass smiles.

The situation only got more convincing when both were seen leaving Miley Cyrus' listening party together in early March. Shawn, however, seems to have put the rumour mills to rest now.

Shawan on his sustainable campaign

Shawn is the face of the new Tommy Hilfiger 'Classics Reborn' campaign. The campaign products have been made with sustainable material. This collaboration is also facilitating a 1 million dollar donation to counter the environmental impact of Mendes' world tour. Mendes' last public relationship was with Camila Cabello. The former couple were together for 2 years before they announced their split mutually on Instagram.