Shazam 2 Director David F Sandberg Says He Is Done With Superhero Films

Shazam and Shazam 2 director David F Sandberg opened up about his work on superhero films. David F. Sandberg took to social media and spoke about the future of his directorial career in light of Shazam’s lukewarm global box office collection. The director said that he is ‘definitely done’ with superheroes.

Sandberg wrote on Twitter that he received the lowest critic score on Rotten Tomatoes in his career. At the same time, Shazam 2 was his first film with the highest audience score he has ever received on the platform. The director then added that he would like to get back into making horror films and leave the superhero genre altogether after six years.

He said in a follow-up tweet that he does not regret making the Shazam films, as he learned from the experience and worked with “some truly amazing people.” The Swedish filmmaker added that the experiences of directing the films were challenging, albeit helpful. He also added that the online superhero discourse “stresses” him out a lot, and he wanted to distance himself from it.

On Rotten Tomatoes I just got my lowest critic score and my highest audience score on the same film 🤷‍♂️ I wasn’t expecting a repeat of the first movie critically but I was still a little surprised because I think it’s a good film. Oh well. — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) March 20, 2023

More on David F. Sandberg

Prior to directing Shazam! and Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Sandberg was behind the likes of horror films such as The Conjuring spin-off Annabelle: Creation and Lights Out. The director’s nod to the horror genre could mean that he could be getting back to directing Lights Out 2. However, he said during an interview last year that there were no plans for the film. Shazam! Fury of the Gods is currently in theatres.